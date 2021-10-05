Truss Confirms India Trip This Month

Guido managed to grab a word with the new Foreign Secretary, whose conference workaholism has stood out in comparison to her holiday-loving predecessor. She confirmed that a date has been set for her first visit to India – October 22nd. Her date recall tallies with Playbook’s report last Wednesday’s that Boris plans a trip to the country ahead of COP in November…

Co-conspirators will remember Boris was very keen for a trade trip to India in April, cancelling it last minute due to the country’s rapidly deteriorating Covid crisis. Guido had looked forward to attending that trip, so he’s hoping invites will once again be offered out to the media. Among other topics, the foreign secretary confided in Guido she was finding the new department’s mandarins to be “a bit ‘Yes, Minister'”…