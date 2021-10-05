Sajid Javid Announces Far-Reaching Review of NHS Management

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has just announced he’s authorised a forensic review of the NHS’s management and leadership to be conducted over the next year – the most significant of its kind since 1983. Speaking in the conference hall this afternoon, Javid said:

“I want the NHS to embrace innovation and to build a truly modern, digitised system. That’s the only way we can drive down that backlog, and build a sustainable service for the future […]That’s not just about tech – it’s about management, and a focus on outcomes not just inputs. And so to help with that mission, I have asked retired General, Sir Gordon Messenger, to lead a review of leadership and management in health and social care. This will be the most far-reaching review since Roy Griffith’s report to Margaret Thatcher in 1983. It will shine a light on the outstanding leaders who drive efficiency and innovation, and see how we can replicate that leadership throughout the country.”

This is welcome news to Guido: pouring in taxpayers’ money without checking how it’s being spent isn’t enough. That cash needs to be put to good use. Reviewing the eye-watering pay packets of some NHS diversity managers would be a start…