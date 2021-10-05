Dowden Calls Tory MP’s National Anthem Conference Campaign a “Splendid Idea”

To the delight of Tory party patriots, Oliver Dowden has said that MP Andrew Rosindell’s campaign to re-introduce singing the national anthem at the Conservative Party Conference is a “splendid idea” and he will “have a look at it”. Speaking on GB News this morning, Rosindell noted the national anthem singing used to be a Tory party tradition, mirroring Labour’s usual Red Flag belting, before an identity crisis during the Blair years saw the tradition dropped. Will it transform Manchester into a Land of Hope and Glory?

Guido asked Dowden for his reaction to Rosindell’s campaign at a Telegraph fringe with Chris Hope. Chopper opened the event asking for Dowden’s response to Rayner’s now-infamous “scum” rant, gifting Dowden one of Dehenna Davison’s “Tory Scum” badges, which the new chairman gleefully donned.

Many conference-goers have spent the last couple of days asking Davison for one of her badges, only to be disappointed upon being told she’d run out. Good news however, after Davison put in an emergency order for 400 more given their popularity…