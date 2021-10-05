Insulate Britain Apologise For Blocking Roads, Will Keep Doing It Anyway

Eco-mob Insulate Britain have finally issued a heartfelt apology for disrupting the roads and stopping ambulances from reaching hospitals – and then insisted that they’ll continue doing it anyway. In a quote provided this morning, leading activist Liam Norton said:

“Insulate Britain wishes to profoundly apologise for the disruption caused over the past three weeks. We cannot imagine undertaking such acts in normal circumstances. But we believe that the reality of our situation has to be faced.”

This should really come as no surprise, given their founder claimed yesterday that he wouldn’t even move for an ambulance carrying a dying patient. In a Sky News interview this morning, their ‘spokesperson’ Tim Gough then followed up by adding that the group are apologising only to “the ordinary people of this country for the disruption that we’ve caused them. We’re not apologising to the politicians.” No doubt an apology to a dead patient’s family will soothe things over…