Boris Slams Insulate Britain: “They Are Irresponsible Crusties”

A day after Insulate Britain glued themselves to the road for the ninth time (and one of their leading activists admitted he’d have no issue with blocking an ambulance from delivering a dying patient to hospital), the Prime Minister has waded in to give the eco-terrorists a piece of his mind. Speaking on LBC this morning, Boris said:

“That is insane. There are some people, Nick, who call those individuals legitimate protesters…they’re not. I think they’re irresponsible crusties who are basically trying to stop people going about their day’s work, and doing considerable damage to the economy. And that’s why we’ve taken the powers, and why Priti Patel is doing the right thing, to bring in powers so that they can get six months [imprisonment] or an unlimited fine…”

The sooner those powers are properly enforced, the better…