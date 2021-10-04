Rishi: I Was Told My Career Would Be Over If I Backed Brexit

Rishi’s just wrapped up his conference speech; it started a little awkwardly and never developed into a barnstorming performance. While it was mostly a routine affair (aside from dashing hopes for tax cuts any time soon), Sunak did take the opportunity to relish in proving a few certain remainers wrong about Brexit:

“I remember over five years ago being told that if I backed Brexit my political career would be over before it had even begun. Well I put my principles first and I always will. I was proud to back Brexit, proud to back Leave. And that’s because, despite the challenges, in the long term I believed the agility, flexibility, and freedom provided by Brexit would be more valuable in a 21st century global economy than just proximity to a market. That in the long term, a renewed culture of enterprise, willingness to take risks and be imaginative would inspire changes in the way we do things at home.”

No prizes for guessing who he’s referring to…
mdi-tag-outline Brexit Tory Conference
mdi-account-multiple-outline Rishi Sunak
mdi-timer October 4 2021 @ 12:50 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments