Raab to Ramp Up Fight Against Human Rights Act

With Raab settling down into his new job as Justice Minister, Guido hears the Lord Chancellor is setting his sights firmly on the Human Rights Act and ECHR. One of the main focuses of intended reforms will be ending the ability of European Courts to have any say in amending or changing UK legislation, as well as addressing so-called “gold plating”. While the planned reforms under Raab don’t sound like they’ll differ all that much from those planned by Robert Buckland prior to his dismissal, Guido understands the Department is to make a much bigger noise about the battle, ramping up a symbolic fight between the government and Europe on this remaining key sovereignty issue. Brexit 2.0?