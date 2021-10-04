NEW: Hoyle in Discussion with the Met After Parliamentary Officer Charged with Rape

Last night harrowing news emerged that a police officer serving within the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command had been arrested and charged by Hertfordshire Constabulary with rape. The news came just days after the sentencing of Wayne Couzens who also worked on the parliamentary estate. Last night the speaker’s office was issuing no comment…

Parliamentary staff have just received news that Hoyle is now “discussing this matter with the Metropolitan Police.” He promises that if there’s anything he can update them on, he will:

“But while there is an ongoing criminal investigation, communications on this subject must be limited, as I’m sure you will understand. As in all live criminal cases, it is very important that there is no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice proceedings.”

Developing…