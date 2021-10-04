Last Night’s Drinks Parties: Jokes from Rishi, Truss & Boris

The first night of conference saw a stellar line-up of top cabinet talent parading from drinks reception to drinks reception, some entertaining members, others boring them. Guido was on hand to get a handful of the top lines on camera…

Liz Truss kicked the night off in the TPA/IEA ThinkTent, though due to the recent national insurance rise could hardly boast about her own libertarian credentials without breaking cabinet responsibility. She relied on talking about the culture wars and freedom of speech instead. Her speech kicked off with some Covid humour:

Next up Boris made four separate appearances, one of which at the Scottish Tories fringe Guido was on hand to listen in on. The PM warned of a “crackpot coalition” between the SNP and Labour – “the only way they could” kick the Tories out.

He described the Labour conference as “a total rabble”, saying it had the air to him of “a seriously rattled bus conductor” facing an “insurrection on the top deck of the bus”, or the “captain of a Mediterranean cruise ship facing insurrection by a bunch of Somali pirates”

Finally, Rishi took the usual speaking spot of the PM at the 1922/Conservative Home reception for Tory MPs and – inexplicably – Barry Gardiner. He was seen reminiscing with 1922 Chairman Graham Brady about the 2015 Manchester conference, which saw delegates under siege from lefty protestors armed with eggs. He also warned MPs to do their job and stick to the agreed lines:

His biggest laugh came after proclaiming he’s still a low-tax conservative…