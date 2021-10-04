Conference Event: Free Speech, Free Drinks

Join Guido Fawkes, the ASI, Index on Censorship, Open Rights Group, the Legal To Say. Legal To Type campaign and leading Conservatives for a free speech speakeasy – with lots of free, legal but harmful booze. The Online Safety Bill will censor free speech which is legal but deemed harmful by state quangos. This poses a huge threat to what you can read and write online.
Kielys Irish Bar, 1 Watson St, Manchester, M3 4EE, Monday 4th October 7PM.
If you can come to the free speech speakeasy or not the Government’s new Online Safety Bill will ban many of the perfectly legal things you say online while making it even harder to bring online abusers who break the law to justice. Tell your MP to amend this dangerous law now by clicking here.