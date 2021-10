Andrew Bowie may have found himself out of Jo Coburn’s Christmas card list after causing a ruckus behind her while she broadcast Politics Live from the Tory conference hall. Bowie had been in a furiously competitive egg and spoon race with The Times‘ Kieran Andrews, the finish line of which was chosen to be in full view of the BBC’s camera. Bowie claims he won. Not the first MP to end up with egg on their face during conference…