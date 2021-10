Angela Rayner’s Tory Scum rant during Labour conference has arguably cast a longer shadow over this year’s Tory conference than the fuel crisis. Guido’s already seen plenty of social media posts by attendees referencing the now-eight days old joke, and a Scottish MSP referenced it during a fringe event. Red wall MP Dehenna Davison has taken the meme even further, having a bag of badges made up proudly reading “Tory Scum”. Anyone hoping to bagsy one better get to her soon as they’re going fast…