Hoyle Confirms Wayne Couzens Worked in Parliament

Sir Lindsay has confirmed in an email that Wayne Couzens was deployed on-site on five occasions between February and July 2020. He clarifies Couzens was never issued with a parliamentary pass and accessed the estate with a MPS-issued temporary pass that gave “limited access” to the estate. Read Hoyle’s email in full:

Like me, I am sure your first and foremost thoughts this week have been with Sarah Everard’s family and friends. And I have no doubt that you have all been deeply affected by the debate about women’s safety and the tragic deaths of Sarah, Sabina Nessa and so many others.

You may also have seen reports in the press this weekend, confirming that Wayne Couzens was deployed on the Parliamentary Estate as part of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection team (PADP) on five occasions from February to July 2020. The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) has now supplied me with the exact dates when he was on the estate, these were: 19 February 2020, 5 March 2020, 14 May 2020, 7 July 2020 and 8 July 2020.

Couzens was never issued with a Parliamentary pass. He accessed the Parliamentary Estate with a MPS-issued temporary pass which gives limited access to the Parliamentary Estate. These passes are issued to police officers in PADP who are not regularly posted to the Parliamentary Estate. They are issued at the beginning of the shift, returned at the end, and are tightly controlled. I would like to reassure you that armed police on the Estate always work in pairs, and our access control system limits access to those areas where the police are required to perform their duties.

However, the news that Couzens was deployed as an armed officer on the Parliamentary estate is extremely concerning and raises a number of questions about police vetting procedures.

To that end, I have asked the Metropolitan Police to meet me urgently to discuss how this person could have been deemed suitable for deployment here. Further, I will be seeking reassurance that at no time was anyone on the Parliamentary Estate put at risk.

The security of Members and staff has always been my number one priority, so I want to know how this man could ever have crossed the parliamentary threshold.

I know that many of you will be feeling a range of emotions including sadness, fear and anger. So I want to draw your attention to the various avenues of support available to all staff:

There is a confidential 24/7 support and counselling service available for everyone in the House. The Employee Assistance Programme provides support, advice, and information on any issue affecting you whether it is work-related, health or a personal matter.

The Members’ Security Support Service (MSSS) can issue lone worker devices for Members and their staff. You can also contact them to discuss recommended security measures at your home or office or for social media monitoring support. For more information contact the MSSS on —- or —–

And, as ever, you can always get in touch with me through contacting —-

I will make it a priority to keep you all updated on this matter should more information come to light.

Best wishes,

Sir Lindsay Hoyle Speaker of the House of Commons