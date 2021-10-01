Professor David Miller Fired From Bristol University

The University of Bristol has fired crank sociology professor David Miller for failing to “meet the standards of behaviour” expected “from staff”. David Miller, who had been described as a “conspiracy theorist” by the Campaign Against Antisemitism and had previously been suspended from the Labour Party after saying Starmer received “Zionist money“, was under investigation for calling Jewish students “pawns” of Israel. Following this the University concluded that Miller’s employment should be terminated with immediate effect.

The university added in its conclusion that it:

“… regards the principle of academic freedom as fundamental and would like to reiterate that we take any risk to stifle that freedom seriously (…) and found that Professor Miller’s comments did not constitute unlawful speech.”

Guido knows of at least one Miller who will be popping champagne tonight…

UPDATE: David Miller says he will be appealing decision and “fighting all the way”.