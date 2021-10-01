Brussels Shop Shelves Empty #DespiteEU

Remainers have spent weeks now telling us the UK’s HGV driver shortage was caused by Brexit. For a group so keen on calling 52% of the population thick, they’ve been impervious to facts. Guido’s been reporting for a while now that some countries on the continent have been even worse hit by the Covid-caused supply chain issues, and now there’s photographic evidence to prove it.

From the heart of Brussels, Twitter user James Holland shows us that shops in the heart of EU-capital Brussels have also been struck, with near-empty shelves.

Empty shelves in heart of Brussels this morning, with signs saying it is due to logistical problems. pic.twitter.com/v19kfQkG5f — James Holland (@James7Holland) October 1, 2021

A sign tells frustrated shoppers that due to logistical problems, some products are temporarily unavailable and apologise for the inconvenience. Good luck blaming Brexit for this one…