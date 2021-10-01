Green Party Fails to Elect Non Binary Leader

The Green Party has failed to elect the UK’s first trans and non-binary political leader in the Green Party Leadership election. Tamsin Omond (they/them) – who attended the £29,961-a-year Westminster School and co-founded Extinction Rebellion – ran to be co-leader of the Green Party alongside Amelia Womack, the current deputy leader. They lost their bid to Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay. The Green Party’s failure to elect a trans candidate for leader is especially poignant considering Sian Berry resigned as leader of party leader due to its “failure” on trans rights…

Omond explained that they want a party that is:

“… championing trans rights. That is standing firmly on the right side of history, and acting as a signpost towards a more inclusive future, a greener future, a future that includes the voices and solutions that are created within communities who are marginalised and oppressed”.

Given this Guido can’t understand why the UK’s wokest political party missed out on the chance to elect this country’s first non-binary political leader…