Starmer is Only Second Most Well-Known Member of his Own Shadow Cabinet

A new YouGov poll has revealed that despite his widely-publicised speech yesterday, Sir Keir still needs to work on his public image. Despite having led his party for a year and a half, Starmer isn’t even the best-known member of the shadow cabinet – nor the most liked. Those two accolades go to Ed Miliband of all people. Who will be most known among the public for being an even more nasal Labour leader who they went on to not vote for in 2015…

Rayner comes in third with 59%, though her scum rant clearly didn’t do her popularity any favours, garnering an approval of just 19%. She’s followed by Lammy, Thornberry, Dodds and Nandy who shunts the trend by being less known than Anneliese, though more popular. With a whopping 15% of the public liking her…