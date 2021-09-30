Starmer Claims It’s Time for Female Bond Despite Country’s Disapproval

After booting out the hard left of the Labour Party, Starmer seemed keen to flex his woke credentials today on Good Morning Britain. When asked who his favourite Bond is, Sir Keir once again remained on the fence, claiming that while he doesn’t have a favourite, he does think it’s time Britain had “a female bond”. Is Angie up for another promotion?

Unfortunately for Sir Keir, it looks like he’s once again at odds with the mood of the country: YouGov polling shows that 53% of the country think a female Bond is “unacceptable“, with just 31% in favour. The Writing’s on The Wall…