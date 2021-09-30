Some Way to Go Before the Public Take Starmer Seriously

This polling out this morning from Opinium in the New Statesman shows that Starmer is still on course to lose the next election. Just how far he has to drag the party is clear, as the New Statesman admits

The party brand is tainted. In the eyes of voters, Labour may have the nation’s best interests at heart, and be tolerant and in-touch. But it’s not ready for government, nor does it have a clear sense of purpose. Nor, crucially, is it a competent force. It’s a party that doesn’t know what it stands for, and it cannot be trusted, by a plurality of Britons, to take big decisions.

While Starmer might be trying to remove some of the negatives and all of the cranks from his party, the membership votes show there is still a long way to go. Even if the economy falters before the next election, and this morning’s solid GDP growth figures (5.5%) suggest that might not happen, his party is distrusted on the economy by 4 out 5 voters – including some Labour voters. The next election is conventionally seen as the government’s to lose, 8 points behind after the last 2 years, it is hard to see Starmer winning…