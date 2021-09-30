Scotland Launching Vaccine Passports Tomorrow Despite Lack of App

The SNP’s vaccine passport scheme will go ahead tomorrow as planned, following a failed court bid from the Night Time Industries Association to block its “discriminatory” introduction – and despite the fact that, as of today, the user app to support the scheme still hasn’t launched. Which probably explains why Nicola Sturgeon has announced the rules won’t actually be enforced until October18…

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions today, Sturgeon said:

“All along, I’ve been very candid and clear: none of us want to be in this position, none of us want to having to take any of the steps we’ve had to take over 18 months now to seek to contain a virus, keep people safe and try to limit the health and other damage that this virus does. This is a targeted and proportionate way to try to reduce the harm that the virus can do over the winter months while keeping our economy fully open, fully functional and fully trading.”

Scottish Tory Leader Douglas Ross claimed that Sturgeon “must accept that the scheme is not ready and must be delayed”. If Labour Conference is anything to go by, perhaps he just needs to wait for a spot of bad weather…