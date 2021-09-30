Momentum Advertising for Head of Communications on Less Than £15 per Hour

Fresh from shaming the bosses at Novara Media – who as of next week will be paying staff £16.50 per hour – as well as highlighting the low rates the Baker’s Union were paying, Guido has spotted the low rates of pay being offered by Momentum. The same Momentum which campaigns for £15 per hour pay.

By Guido’s calculations, an organisation offering paid holiday and lunch breaks for a typical 40 hour week has to pay a basic £31,200 annual salary to meet the generous £15 per hour rate that Momentum and other left-wing campaigns are demanding. The faction is seeking a Head of Communications with interviews commencing next month. Their advert specifies pay ranges with starting salaries of £29,765 with London weighting or £26,265 without London weighting. That works out at £14.26 for a Londoner or just £12.62 for someone from the provinces.

Clearly the high national minimum wage they campaign for is, in this case, some £5,000 above the market rate they think someone from out of London should start on. It is clear that their rhetoric of “£15 per hour” doesn’t match the reality of what they think they need to pay.