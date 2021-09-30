Keir Starmer: We’re Leaving Behind the Chanting of Slogans

During Sir Keir’s speech yesterday Guido counted at least 9 heckles from disgruntled party members. Today on LBC, Starmer addressed the issue of disunity in the Labour Party by telling Nick Ferrari:

“…the vast majority of the conference hall were with me and in fact they policed the hecklers. The line that I used, the one I think was probably the most powerful was saying ‘chanting slogans or changing lives’ and they’re the choices for the Labour Party. We changed this week to change lives and we’re leaving behind the chanting of slogans that get you no where.”

Despite the swooning of the pundits and the commentariat this morning, a conference dominated by infighting sees the Tory lead remain at 8 points ahead in the latest YouGov poll…