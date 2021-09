The blanket injunction against Insulate Britain is, as expected, proving an abject failure: this morning the eco-mob blocked the motorway for the ninth time, grinding traffic to a halt once again. Furious commuters have been filmed confronting the radical environmentalist group, with one particularly impassioned driver yelling:

“Do you have any f*cking¬†idea how¬†much damage you sh*ts cause.”

The sooner these clowns are in an eco-friendly jail cell, the better…