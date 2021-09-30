Conference Pass Approvals Delayed By Furloughed Security Staff

Conservative Conference kicks off on Sunday, and yet even today, multiple sources are complaining that their pass applications are still pending approval – with some even saying they’ve been falsely rejected and having to appeal to CCHQ. In previous years, the applications have usually been returned at least a month in advance. Now Guido has come to understand why: members of the “police support team” responsible for handling the requests have been on furlough for much of the summer.

Of course, with furlough finally put out to pasture today, jittery applicants can no doubt be reassured that their tickets are on the way soon – although that doesn’t give much time to appeal if things go wrong. Just three days to go…