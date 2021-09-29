Lammy Hypes Starmer’s Speech with Another Stolen Blair Quote

It’s speech day for Sir Keir in Brighton and the pressure is on to get through the final day of conference without one final disaster. David Lammy’s been out this morning acting as Starmer’s warm-up man, telling Today listeners the speech will demonstrate change, a Labour Party they can trust and tell them more about their new leader. Starmer’s team promise an even more personal moment than what he gave to Piers Morgan earlier this year. Handkerchiefs at the ready…

One phrase Lammy used did stick in the head though, as he slated Corbyn’s performance and said attempting to keep the flame of Corbynism alive would be madness:

“Look, we lost. And you’ve got to recalibrate when you lose. The definition of madness is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. So it’s a new day, a new dawn, Keir has his moment and I wish him the best of luck”

A new dawn breaking? Given yesterday the party was nicking “tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime”, Guido suggests Blair starts invoicing Southside…