Howard Beckett’s Rumoured Departure from Unite

As Labour conference wraps up, rumours are abounding that Howard Beckett is finally out of Unite. While multiple sources claimed he’d been given the chop, another more senior Labour source says they’ve heard it was his decision to leave. The chair of Jewish Labour astutely points out Beckett’s name was missing from Unite’s official statement on Starmer’s keynote speech today:

A Unite spokesperson would only say that: “Unite does not comment on staffing matters.”

Guido wonders how large the pay-out will have been…
