Gina Miller Puts Her Foot in It

A jaw-dropping Twitter interaction between Gina Miller and Rachel Johnson went down yesterday without much attention. Miller, who’s just managed to barge her way back into the limelight after announcing the launch of yet another centrist party, asked:

“In the midst of #fuelshortages . people desperately worried about rising cost of living / eating / heating, empty shelves – anyone seen @BorisJohnson?”

Rachel bluntly answered Gina’s question…

My sincere condolences. — Gina Miller (@thatginamiller) September 28, 2021

Guido hopes for Gina’s sake that her new party gets a better comms operation sorted for their launch…