Bakers Union are Low Wage Hypocrites

Yesterday the Bakers Union (BFAWU) slammed the Labour Party for stoking a “factional internal war” and disaffiliated from the movement after Keir told his latest resignee Andy McDonald to argue against a £15 minimum wage. Given this pious posturing one would expect all staff employed by BFAWU to be paid at least £15 per hour. Wrong!

The Daily Mirror’s Rachel Wearmouth revealed that Fast Food Rights in partnership with BFAWU advertised for a new Union organiser in April 2021 to be paid just £12 per hour. Shameful!

Even more recently Sheffield Needs a Pay Rise also in partnership with the BFAWU advertised for a new Union Organiser on Sept 1 2021 for just £12 per hour. According to the job ad, successful candidates will be required on some evenings and weekends too. The Bakers Union should picket itself until it pays £15 per hour…