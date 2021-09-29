Live with Littlewood is Back at 6pm!

After a summer break, Live with Littlewood returns tonight at 6pm – with the guests joining us live in the studio!

ON THE AGENDA…

  • Fuel-proof: are we heading for a winter of discontent?
  • Things can only get better: Did Keir deliver at Labour Party Conference?
  • Fat chance: Will this government be the first in the world to “reverse the trend on obesity”?

ON THE PANEL…

  • Christian Calgie – Senior Reporter, Guido Fawkes
  • Tom Harwood – Political Correspondent, GB News
  • Emma Revell – Head of Public Affairs, IEA
  • Christopher Snowdon – Head of Lifestyle Economics, IEA

JOIN THE DEBATE FROM 6PM HERE OR ON YOUTUBE
mdi-account-multiple-outline Christian Calgie Christopher Snowdon Emma Revell Tom Harwood
mdi-timer September 29 2021 @ 17:31 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments