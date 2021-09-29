Live with Littlewood is Back at 6pm!
After a summer break, Live with Littlewood returns tonight at 6pm – with the guests joining us live in the studio!
ON THE AGENDA…
- Fuel-proof: are we heading for a winter of discontent?
- Things can only get better: Did Keir deliver at Labour Party Conference?
- Fat chance: Will this government be the first in the world to “reverse the trend on obesity”?
ON THE PANEL…
- Christian Calgie – Senior Reporter, Guido Fawkes
- Tom Harwood – Political Correspondent, GB News
- Emma Revell – Head of Public Affairs, IEA
- Christopher Snowdon – Head of Lifestyle Economics, IEA
