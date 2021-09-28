Working Class Would Not Use Word ‘Scum’ About Political Opponents

A YouGov poll out this morning shows how wrong Angela Rayner was in using the excuse that working-class northern towns would use the word ‘scum’ about their political opponents. Just 17% of working-class C2DE respondents agreed it was acceptable, versus a whopping 71% saying it is not. ABC1s – the middle classes – are more likely to agree with Angie, though by just 4%…

Even among her own party – the most supportive group – 36% of Labour voters believe it is acceptable, versus 52% disagreeing. Just 5% of Conservative voters – the lowest of any demographic breakdown – think it is. Among the general population, YouGov finds a 19%:70% split. Proving that you should only take Rayner’s advice to go to the north and “say it jovially to other people” if you want to make a speedy visit to A&E…