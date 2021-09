Speaking to LBC on this morning’s media round, Nick Thomas-Symonds was asked what the current minimum wage is for UK workers. Could he answer Nick Ferrari’s classic (and incredibly basic) question? No. Unbelievably.

“Erm, yes, erm.. Well… It’s below £10 – I don’t know off the top of my head.’

Nick must’ve been a student at the Diane Abbot school of numeracy…