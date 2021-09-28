Brighton’s Low Wage Hypocrites

Ash Sarkar has slammed the “shameful” Labour Party for instructing shadow ministers to argue against a £15 minimum wage. Given Ash’s passionate diatribe one would expect all Novara Media staff to be paid at least £15 per hour. Wrong! Novara Media recently advertised for a “Social Media Editor” to be paid just £12.50 per hour. Incidentally, Guido pays a higher hourly rate to our lowest paid reporter…

Luckily for Ash, she isn’t the only minimum wage campaigner to underpay staff. Last week Guido exclusively revealed that Labour Party’s conference stewards are being paid less than £10 per hour, despite campaigning for a £10 minimum wage. Another classic example of do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do activism…

UPDATE: The above article really touched a nerve at Novara Media, the ever-charming Ash Sarkar tweeted in reply:

So according to Ash, after a little bit of revisionism on the timing, they stopped paying “shamefully” low wages as long as February, 7 months ago, just coincidentally after they last advertised a job at “shamefully” low wages. The gross take home for that part-time job worked out at £1,200 monthly, even next week at the promised new raised rate it will still only pay £1,584 a month, which is £1,382.30 after tax. Not enough to live on in London and whomever takes that job will almost certainly have to get a second job to make ends meet. Unless they have rich parents…