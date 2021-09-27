Burnham Heaps Praise on Gove

Some surprising comments from Andy Burnham this morning, talking to the New Statesman fringe about levelling up, as he took to praising none other than Michael Gove. Burnham says the new Minister for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities is “good news for the levelling up agenda”, saying he’s not interested in making a “pointless criticism”:

“The thing about Michael Gove is at least he does things, he brings an energy to what he does, and you may disagree with him but he acts as a minister, he creates an agenda and he then implements it”.

Time to update the CV references, Mr Gove…