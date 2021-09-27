Rayner on Tories: “The More Outraged They Are, The More It Feels Like I’m Doing My Job”

After disingenuously refusing to apologise for her Tories “scum” rant at a conference fringe, Angela Rayner is making it clear she’s unrepentant. Guido hears that she gloated about the reaction to her speech whilst mingling in the bars with party members. When she was asked by an admirer about the reaction to the “scum” comments she had made about the Tories, she gloated

“The more outraged they are, the more it feels like I’m doing my job… its f*cking outrageous the way they treat people in this country…”

Before cynically adding:

“I’m sure my people will have refined the line, so that my ‘official’ comment is… [adopting sarcastic tone] “they’re f*cking fantastic people when you really get to know ’em””

That’s not quite how the line worked out. Presumably Keir will want to have another ‘private conversation’ explaining how Labour getting into government requires them to win over Tory voters, not insult them…

UPDATE: Oliver Dowden, the new Conservative Party chairman, says: