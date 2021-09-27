Rachel Reeves Fannys About Over Trans Rights

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves was on LBC this morning answering the question that has been dominating the start of the Labour Party conference… “is it transphobic to say only women have a cervix?” The clip features an unsure Rachel Reeves flustering and stumbling over a perfectly predictable question about transphobia and trans rights. It’s a wonder she wasn’t more prepared for this obvious question…

After two minutes of umming and aahing Reeves managed to choke out:

“…if someone identifies as a women or a man they should be able to do so whatever their body parts are.”

The Labour Party needs to come up with their collective party line on this issue and fast…