Keith Vaz Returns to Frontline Politics at Conference

Labour conference, it has emerged, is set to enjoy the presence of Keith Vaz this week after the ex-MP signed up to speak at a Hindus for Labour fringe event. Vaz’s presence comes just four days after a parliamentary investigation found his bullying behaviour to have been “hostile, sustained, harmful and unworthy of a member of parliament”, writing that he “should be ashamed”…

According to the listing in the official Labour guide, Vaz will appear alongside shadow ministers Preet Gill and Steve Reed.

Not only is Keith Vaz still allowed to remain a Labour member, he recently took up a role on the party’s local government committee in Leicester. Not a good look…