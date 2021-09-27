Claudia Webbe Trial: MP Accused of Verbal Abuse and Acid Threats

Westminster Magistrate’s court has heard claims that Claudia Webbe called a woman a “slag”, made a threat against her involving acid, and threatened to leak her nude photos and videos to her children after developing a friendship with the MP’s partner.

The harassment is said to have taken place over the phone during the period from September 1st 2018 to April 26th 2020. The accuser, Michelle Merritt, claims she received a string of short silent calls from a withheld number whenever she was with Webbe’s partner. On Mothers’ Day 2019 she says the harassment escalated and Claudia confronted her about her relationship with Mr Thomas:

“[Webbe] started calling me a slag and saying friends don’t send pictures of their t*ts and p*ssy to other friends… you’re a slag and you should be acid [sic].”

Despite being warned by officers in April 2019, Webbe allegedly made a further 19 calls to her victim…