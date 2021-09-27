68% of Brits Back Court Injunction Against Insulate Britain

A new YouGov poll shows that 68% of Brits either “strongly support” or “tend to support” the injunction against Insulate Britain. Contrastingly just 20% of Brits oppose the injunction. This comes after the eco-mob blocked the roundabout at J14 of the M25 for Heathrow this morning. It seems that nothing but a jail cell will stop this group from disrupting ordinary people’s lives…

The revolving door with slaps on the wrists for these protestors sees them back on the tarmac next day. Some community service time picking up litter might be more effective…