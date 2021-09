A carried-away Rayner used a Labour conference fringe event last night to go on a quite extraordinary rant:

“I’m sick of shouting from the sidelines, & I bet you lot are too.” “We cannot get any worse than a bunch of scum, homophobic, racist, misogynistic, absolute pile… of banana republic… Etonian… piece of scum… that I have ever seen in my life.”

Chris Clarkson MP is already used to it…