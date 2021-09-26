Police Called After Piers Corbyn Crashes Jeremy’s Event

Chaos in Brighton this afternoon after Piers Corbyn and his merry band of lunatics crashed a fringe panel at a far left fringe event near Labour Conference. A panel co-hosted by none other than Piers’ own brother, and equally unwelcome conference-goer, Jeremy.

It’s all kicking off at this Labour fringe event, where Piers Corbyn has just started heckling his own brother and is being talked down by organisers.



Another man has just been forcibly ejected screaming about the climate crisis. pic.twitter.com/Lowe9ZJ9UN — Tony Diver (@Tony_Diver) September 26, 2021

After turning up to the panel to scream about the “man-made global warming nonsense”, Piers and his followers were unceremoniously ejected from the tent following a brief scuffle with security. The police then arrived to take questions, though by the time they arrived, Piers had already left the venue. Guido overheard a member of Piers’ entourage encourage him to “actually do something” about the encounter, claiming she had been assaulted and had it all on video. Piers himself seemed more concerned with finding his lost grey jacket…