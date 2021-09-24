White House Press Corp Still Whining About Boris Calling Impromptu Oval Office Press Conference

If there is one group of hacks more precious than our own illustrious Lobby hacks, it is the White House press corps. They are having a bit of a meltdown after Boris initiated an impromptu press conference in the Oval Office, calling for questions from British hacks. Biden being less keen on answering unscripted questions was not happy at taking their questions and did not call US hacks. In fact White House staffers drowned out their shouted questions when they tried and the press were marched out of the Oval OfficeWhite House press secretary Jen Psaki made it clear that Boris did it off his own bat with no regard for protocol or Sleepy Joe’s limitations…
