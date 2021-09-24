Tories Finally Expel Senior Tory Accused of Harassment

Co-conspirators with excellent memories may remember all the way back to August 2019, when Guido revealed a number of young Tories had released a statement accusing long-time activist and party organiser Robert Winfield of harassment:

“The party didn’t listen, the association didn’t listen, CPF didn’t listen. So, we had to be bold and be public to ensure our voices were heard. To ensure that people were safe.

What we are asking for is a fair investigation into all allegations.”

One young Tory even leveled an accusation of public masturbation during a discussion panel against Winfield…

Guido can reveal that two whole years on from the original complaint, Winfield has finally been expelled as a party member. One who made a complaint received an email from the party’s complaints team today, apologising for the “length of the investigation into your complaint regarding Robert Winfield” and thanking them for their patience.

A Conservative Party spokesperson confirmed that Winfield is no longer a member of the party. Even with Covid, two years is absurdly long…