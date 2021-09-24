Starmer Responds to Anti-Labour Red Wall Voters Interviews: You’re Asking the Wrong Voters!

ITV has released a clip from an interview with Keir Starmer, in which he is forced to watch voters in Durham savaging his leadership. His response? Effectively that ITV spoke to the wrong voters:

Starmer: Next time you’re in Darlington – I think on your patch -… Presenter: Consett that was Starmer: Yeah I know, just to give you a counter example… in Darlington when you’re next there with a camera go an talk to tha taxi rank drivers…

Guido’s heard Starmer receives warm receptions from certain Darlington characters…