Starmer Responds to Anti-Labour Red Wall Voters Interviews: You’re Asking the Wrong Voters!

ITV has released a clip from an interview with Keir Starmer, in which he is forced to watch voters in Durham savaging his leadership. His response? Effectively that ITV spoke to the wrong voters:

Starmer: Next time you’re in Darlington – I think on your patch -…

Presenter: Consett that was

Starmer: Yeah I know, just to give you a counter example… in Darlington when you’re next there with a camera go an talk to tha taxi rank drivers…

Guido’s heard Starmer receives warm receptions from certain Darlington characters…
