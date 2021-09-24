Shapps: Brexit is a Solution to the HGV Crisis, Not a Cause

Grant Shapps has used his morning media round to put the record straight regarding anti-Brexit campaigners’ claiming Britain’s EU exit is the cause of the HGV shortage. As co-conspirators know, the haulage shortage isn’t just continent-wide, it’s global. Shapps informed Sky News viewers that far from Brexit causing the shortage, it’s allowed him to change the law and alter the way lorry drivers’ driving tests operate in a way he couldn’t have were we still part of the EU. After surviving the reshuffle and getting an injunction against Insulate Britain, Shapps is having a strong run at the moment…