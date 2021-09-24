New York Times Editor Refuses To Apologise for Plagiarising ‘World Exclusive’ Article

Last Week the New York Times ‘exclusively’ revealed how Israeli secret service officials smuggled a one-ton automated gun piece-by-piece into Iran to assassinate Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh; surprising given the exact same information had been published in The Jewish Chronicle seven months earlier…

In a letter seen by Guido, Jewish Chronicle editor Stephen Pollard slammed The New York Times for “straightforward plagiarism”, writing:

“…that the New York Times should have published any story broken by another newspaper without attribution is a shameful stain on its ethics (…) I assume that the NYT will apologise for the plagiarism of its writers and correct the online story to the proper attribution of the story.”

Unfortunately he ‘assumed’ wrong. 48 hours after the email was sent Guido understands there has been complete radio silence from the light-fingered New York Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet. Not great behaviour from the usually ethics-obsessed New York Times…