Labour’s Cashless Conference Contradicts Party’s Pro-Cash Stance

Labour conference hasn’t even started yet and it’s already proving to be a cesspit of contradiction and infighting. According to an email sent to Labour members, the Brighton conference will be an entirely cashless event, and all attendees will need to bring “an alternative means of payment” – despite the fact that former Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has railed against the “uncontrolled retreat of cash”, and even backed introducing laws that “protect access to cash.” This is the second time Labour’s actions have run entirely contrary to their words: earlier this week, Guido revealed the party are paying conference stewards £9.75 an hour, despite pledging to introduce a £10 minimum wage. As always, I say not as I do…