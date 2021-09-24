Bitch Fight of the Week: Vine Versus Brazier

Brillo’s divorce from GB News has prompted the inevitable mockery from the Twitterati, although Jeremy Vine’s spiteful intervention seemingly came out of nowhere. In a now-deleted tweet, the BBC’s Vine posted:

Brazier eventually suggested the cause of this apparently unprovoked attack:

BACKGROUND: On Monday I pointed out that Jeremy Vine is paid twice more than our PM - wages we are legally forced to pay via the BBC license fee.

I think publicly-funded broadcasters need to be careful how they express personal opinions.

Read more: https://t.co/k9LJYgmTfK pic.twitter.com/E6vPgMPeEb — Colin Brazier (@colinbrazierGBN) September 23, 2021

It turns out Vine doesn’t like people pointing out he gets £324,000 a year from the public purse…

This isn’t the first time Brazier and Vine have collided: when Prince Philip died back in April, Vine took the opportunity to lament the lack of diversity on display at his funeral – to which Brazier tweeted “whatever the question, racism’s the answer.”

Brazier had the final word when he signed off last night’s show, introducing viewers to the latest member of his household…