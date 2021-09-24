Bitch Fight of the Week: Vine Versus Brazier

Brillo’s divorce from GB News has prompted the inevitable mockery from the Twitterati, although Jeremy Vine’s spiteful intervention seemingly came out of nowhere. In a now-deleted tweet, the BBC’s Vine posted:  

Brazier eventually suggested the cause of this apparently unprovoked attack:

It turns out Vine doesn’t like people pointing out he gets £324,000 a year from the public purse…

This isn’t the first time Brazier and Vine have collided: when Prince Philip died back in April, Vine took the opportunity to lament the lack of diversity on display at his funeral – to which Brazier tweeted “whatever the question, racism’s the answer.”

Brazier had the final word when he signed off last night’s show, introducing viewers to the latest member of his household…
mdi-tag-outline GB News Twitter Bitch Fight
mdi-account-multiple-outline Colin Brazier Jeremy Vine
mdi-timer September 24 2021 @ 13:30 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments