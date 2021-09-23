Steve Reed’s Skim Read of Starmer’s Creed

Shadow cabinet members surely have no excuse not to have read Keir’s Starmer’s long-awaited, 15,000-word, magnum opus with keen interest – especially given they got a two-hour headstart after it was leaked in full on Twitter ahead of the embargo last night. Steve Reed, however, walked straight into the bear trap this morning:

Today: Do you think that many voters – Labour voters, lifelong, or prospective Labour voters and indeed Labour voters in the red wall at the last election who voted for Boris and Brexit – do you think they’ll be impressed that Keir Starmer has spent goodness knows how long writing a 14,000-word essay about the future of Labour rather than helping ordinary people improve their lives Reed: Well I think… I’m not sure that many people are going to read the entire document… Today: Have you read it? Reed: I’ve skimmed it.

On the plus side, Steve, Guido can confirm it is in fact only 12,300 words long. Get revising…

Unlike Steve you can read Starmer’s essay in full below: