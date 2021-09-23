Nadine’s Diverse SpAd Hires

While Nadine Dorries was an excellent pick for the new DCMS secretary, her SpAd choices are just as interesting. Who else would hire a senior SpAd – in the form of Rob Oxley – who Kevin Maguire reminds us this morning wrote an op-ed in 2012 calling for his now-boss to get the sack for going on I’m A Celebrity?

“What does matter is that Ms Dorries’ constituents should be represented in Parliament by the individual they elect, and pay for… I’ve outlined before why this is a good idea here, but the I’m a Celebrity debacle reminds us why local residents must have the ability to throw out politicians who fall well short of the standards expected of our elected representatives.”

Nadine is clearly a benevolent and forgiving boss…

Roxley isn’t the only DCMS SpAd who was vocal during Nadine’s I’m A Celebrity! saga. Dorries has hired her long-time parliamentary assistant, William Joce, to join her departmental advisory team. In 2012 Joce appeared on BBC Three Counties Radio to defend his boss, under fire from constituents wanting replies to casework. The exchange was toe-curling:

Jonathan Vernon-Smith: “What do you think of the fact that she’s left you to do her job?” Joce: “I would certainly not say she’s left me doing her job. I’m doing my job…” JVS: “So nobody’s doing her job?” Joce: “I’m… doing… my job…” JVS: “who’s doing her job?” Joce: “You’d have to put that to her.” JVS: “But we can’t put that to her, that’s the point, she’s in the jungle…”

Guido looks forward to approaching Joce for story comments over the next few months…